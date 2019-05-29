A photo of Richard Collins III, at the bus stop where he was stabbed to death in May 2017. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The man charged with a hate crime in the killing of an army lieutenant at the University of Maryland is expected to appear in court Thursday as attorneys argue over whether offensive content found on his phone and social media accounts should be allowed as evidence at his upcoming murder trial.

Attorneys for Sean Urbanski, 24, have asked a judge to ban “particularly offensive” evidence linked to their client, arguing the material is not relevant or connected to the killing of Richard Collins III. Urbanski’s lawyers have asked to exclude content from a now-deleted Facebook page called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” along with cartoon images and group messages found on his devices, according to court filings.

The evidence could play a key role in whether prosecutors can prove to a jury that the slaying of Collins, who was black, was racially motivated. Prosecutors announcing the hate crime charge in October 2017 against Urbanski, who is white, said a review of his phone and social media activity pointed to a race-related attack.

Urbanski’s lawyers have also asked that if prosecutors are allowed to use the evidence, that the murder and hate crime charges their client faces would be prosecuted in two separate trials.

Collins, 23, was killed May 20, 2017, when he was visiting U-Md. in College Park. Collins was with two friends waiting for a ride when Urbanski approached and stabbed Collins, police said.

Sean Urbanski, who has been charged with murder and a hate crime in the stabbing of Richard Collins III at the University of Maryland. (University of Maryland Police Department/AP)

“Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you,” Urbanski told Collins before stabbing him with a folding knife, according to police charging papers.

University of Maryland police Chief David Mitchell said at the time that Collins’s killing was a “totally unprovoked” attack.

Collins was days away from graduating from Bowie State University and had just been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army when he was killed. His death came at a time of heightened racial tensions on college campuses nationwide and prompted U-Md. to create a task force reviewing how it handles hate-bias incidents on campus.

One of the major arguments at Thursday’s motions hearing likely will center on what period of time Urbanski allegedly interacted with the offensive content on his social accounts.

Urbanski’s attorneys argued that there is no time connection that would link content on Urbanski’s devices and Collins’s killing. The “images, survey and Facebook page are particularly offensive, extremely prejudicial, highly inflammatory, irrelevant and not otherwise admissible,” Urbanski’s attorney’s William C. Brennan Jr. and John M. McKenna wrote in previous court filings.

They also have said at previous hearings that drugs and alcohol may have played a role in Urbanski’s alleged actions.

Prosecutors said the evidence Urbanski’s attorneys seek to bar from trial speaks to motive, an essential element in elevating a possible conviction from second-degree murder to first-degree murder. The materials on Urbanski’s social media and phone were found after the execution of a search warrant and Collins’s killing.

“The recovered data” proves that “the Defendant purposefully chose to stab Mr. Collins, over anyone else at the bus stop that night, because Mr. Collins is an African American,” prosecutors wrote in court filings.

