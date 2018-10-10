The H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse houses the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. (Keith Alexander/The Washington Post)

A brother and sister pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a federal prosecutor and a murder victim’s daughter outside D.C. Superior Court in April, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Maurice Hight, 28, pleaded guilty to one federal count of felony assault on a federal official. Tiera Hight, 21, pleaded guilty to one federal misdemeanor count of assault on a federal official and to one District misdemeanor count of assault, prosecutors said.

The Hights were in court April 5 where their brother, Tyrone Hight, was found guilty of first degree murder. After the verdict, Tiera Hight confronted a prosecutor who worked on the case and the victim’s daughter, began to spit on and attacked the daughter, she admitted in plea papers.

[Federal prosecutor attacked outside D.C. Superior Court following murder trial]

Maurice Hight circled the pair, then grabbed the prosecutor, Kendra Briggs, when she tried to intervene, punching her and “taking her to the ground,” according to court papers. He was arrested by two deputy U.S. Marshals in the area.

Briggs, who was one of the lead prosecutors in the 2014 D.C. misdemeanor assault trial of R&B singer Chris Brown and his bodyguard, sustained bruises and swelling to the right side of her face and arm.

“Our criminal justice system cannot tolerate violence against crime victims or those entrusted with enforcing our laws,” Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s criminal division said in a statement.

The pair face sentencing Dec. 18 before U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman of the District.