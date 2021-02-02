Sicknick, 42, was among scores of officers hurt when rioters supporting the false election claims of President Donald Trump violently besieged the Capitol, trying to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s victory.

Authorities have not publicly specified the cause of Sicknick’s death, which is being investigated by D.C. police homicide detectives.

He died Jan. 7, a day after the riot. Now, a month later, members of Congress will pause to honor him in the same historic building where he was injured, and where the Senate is preparing to hear arguments in Trump’s trial on an impeachment article alleging he incited the insurrection.

“The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) said in announcing the ceremonies for Sicknick, which will not be open to the public.

“His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve,” the two top Democrats said in a statement.

Sicknick, who joined the force 12 years ago, will be the fifth deceased person not a public official or military leader to lie in the Rotunda. Congress approved the honor for the Rev. Billy Graham in 2018; civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005; and two other members of the Capitol police force, officer Jacob Chestnut and detective John Gibson, who were killed in 1998 by a gunman in the building.

The urn bearing Sicknick’s remains is due to arrive at the Capitol by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and be greeted by family members, Capitol officers and congressional leaders. It will lie in the Rotunda overnight before a service beginning at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. His remains are scheduled to depart for Arlington by motorcade about noon.

A veteran of the New Jersey Air National Guard, Sicknick had dreamed of becoming a police office since childhood, family members said. He grew up in South River, N.J., in the northern part of the state, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, rescued dachshunds and was a big fan of the New Jersey Devils hockey team.

Dozens of people across the country have been arrested by federal agents in the weeks since the riot and charged with taking part in the mayhem, but no one has been accused of killing Sicknick or contributing to his death.