A motorcyclist died in a collision in Silver Spring on Friday night.

The 54-year-old Silver Spring resident collided with a Toyota Camry that was turning left from Columbia Pike onto Fairland Road, Montgomery County police said.

Police said that the motorcyclist, whom they did not identify, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 8 p.m. The driver of the Toyota was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.