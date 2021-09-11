By Julie Zauzmer WeilToday at 11:32 a.m. EDTBy Julie Zauzmer WeilToday at 11:32 a.m. EDTShareA motorcyclist died in a collision in Silver Spring on Friday night.The 54-year-old Silver Spring resident collided with a Toyota Camry that was turning left from Columbia Pike onto Fairland Road, Montgomery County police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightPolice said that the motorcyclist, whom they did not identify, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 8 p.m. The driver of the Toyota was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Tiny football jerseys at funeral for 8-year-old killed in Prince George’sMan fatally shot by Prince George’s police had two fake gunsMan jailed for threatening to kill Rep. Andy Harris over his support for Texas election lawsuitGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.