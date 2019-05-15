Montgomery County police said they charged Victor Jamar Killen, 26, for the kidnap and rape of a woman in 2017. (Montgomery County police)

Montgomery County detectives charged a 26-year-old Silver Spring man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in December 2017 after authorities connected the suspect to DNA collected from that assault, officials said.

On Sunday, police arrested Victor Jamar Killen, of the 9800 block of Cottrell Terrace, on a charge of first-degree rape, assault, and kidnapping for an incident that happened on Dec. 22, 2017, officials said in a statement.

The woman told police that she was a passenger in a vehicle when two masked suspects entered the vehicle and pointed a weapon at her and covered her eyes. They then reportedly drove the woman to an apartment complex in an area unknown to the victim, where an assailant raped her, police said. Detectives are still trying to determine where she was kidnapped and later sexually assaulted.

Police did not release the type of weapon used by the assailant.

Officials said the suspect dropped the victim near a shopping center in an unknown area of Silver Spring, and the woman later contacted police.

Investigators collected the suspect’s DNA as evidence and entered the information into a national law enforcement DNA database, official said. In January, detectives were notified that the database matched the suspect DNA to DNA belonging to Killen, police said.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested Killen for the outstanding warrant on the three charges following a traffic stop at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on Sunday.

Killen is currently being held without bond, officials said.

