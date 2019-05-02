A 47-year-old Silver Spring man died early Thursday after the vehicle he was driving was struck head-on by another car that was going the wrong way along Route 5 in Southern Maryland, authorities said.

Timothy Markin was killed in the crash, which happened just before 2 a.m. near Huckleberry Drive in Hughesville, according to Maryland State Police.

An initial investigation found that a Mercedes-Benz was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway when it collided Markin’s Toyota Camry, police said. Markin was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said alcohol “is believed to be a factor” in the crash. It remains under investigation.

