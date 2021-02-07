The teenager was an “all-around good soul,” said Damon Monteleone, principal of Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

He was friendly, and had a captivating charm and a sharp wit, Monteleone said. If he walked through a room, the principal said, “you’d know he’s there.”

Mukuna played varsity soccer and was a place-kicker on the football team, the principal said.

In addition to his family’s grief, the principal said, Mukuna’s teammates were “taking this hard.” He said a tight group of soccer friends “were crushed.”

Police in Howard County said Mukuna was in the area visiting a friend.

Shawndel Weems, 23, of Monarch Mills Way in Columbia was arrested and charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a felony, police said. He surrendered when police came to his apartment, and was being held without bond.

Police said they did not think Mukuna and Weems knew each other. No motive was reported.

The principal said that information he could gather suggested that Mukuna was in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

On its Facebook site, the Montgomery County Council said it was “sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Simeon Mukuna...

“May his memory be a blessing,” the message read.