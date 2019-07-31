In the darkness of Tuesday night, underground activity occurred in Montgomery Countythat apparently encouraged the creativity of the county police.

Before this report takes off in a light of fancy, perhaps its roots in the soil of the county should be demonstrated. What was found Tuesday night was a sinkhole. It was in the 19600 block of Bucklodge Road in the Boyds area in the upper part of the county.

Sinkholes have occurred occasionally in the Washington area in recent weeks. Essentially, soil gives way beneath a roadway. Often it is eroded by water from rainfall or an underground stream, or both. But the pavement collapses, and drivers are detoured.

That, perhaps, is a prosaic way to describe a sinkhole.

On Tuesday night, the county police Twitter feed described the sinkhole in more colorful terms: It was said to be a “2 foot wide portal to the underworld.”

Police notified motorists that the road will be closed for at least 24 hours for repairs.

