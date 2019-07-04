A large sinkhole that opened on a Woodbridge street Thursday swallowed at least one vehicle, the Prince William County police said.

Officers responded to Princedale Drive between Roundtree Drive and Saddler Lane about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a sinkhole, police said. Video and photos from the scene show a gaping hole in the shoulder of Princedale Drive and a depression in the asphalt that extended across the entire roadway.

Police said Princedale Drive will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as a Virginia Department of Transportation crew repairs the sinkhole.

Police did not have details about what caused the sinkhole or when it opened. A VDOT spokeswoman did not immediately return a call for comment.

