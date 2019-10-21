By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 21, 2019 at 7:05 AM EDTFirefighters fought a blaze that broke out in early Monday at a shopping center in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.The six-alarm fire broke out just after midnight in the 1500 block of Belle View Boulevard in the Belle Haven area, according to Fairfax County Fire officials.Authorities said heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the building. It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.The fire was put out, and the cause is under investigation.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy