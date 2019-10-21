Firefighters fought a blaze that broke out in early Monday at a shopping center in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

The six-alarm fire broke out just after midnight in the 1500 block of Belle View Boulevard in the Belle Haven area, according to Fairfax County Fire officials.

Authorities said heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the building. It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.

The fire was put out, and the cause is under investigation.

