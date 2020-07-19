The cause was determined to be accidental, resulting from an unspecified electrical event in the zoo’s reptile building, the fire marshal’s office said. The one-story, wood-frame building suffered about $150,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The fire was discovered by an employee at about 8 a.m., according to the state officials.
On its Facebook page, the zoo said veterinarians were checking out the animals that staff and firefighters rescued.
Details were not immediately available about the animals lost.
On its website, the zoo said its snakes included a boa, a python and a corn snake. Birds included macaws, cockatoos and peacocks.
Its Facebook site said the zoo is a nonprofit institution founded in 1986 that exhibits a variety of local and exotic wildlife.