They said the most recent incident at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church came Tuesday morning. In addition to a break-in, police said, graffiti was found that included racial and religious slurs. The church is on Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area.

In addition to the six burglaries, police said, they are investigating a seventh incident, classified only as a destruction of property. Four of the burglaries also included destruction of property, the police said.

In the fire extinguisher incident, the police said, the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No explanation for the incidents was immediately available.

On its website, the church said it “welcomes and embraces all God’s children.”