Emergency vehicles were sent to BWI Marshall Airport Saturday night after six people were reported injured. The airport cited a partial equipment failure involving a jet bridge. (Photo courtesy of Lynn Krugman)

Six people were injured Saturday night at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport after what the facility called a partial equipment failure involving a jet bridge.

According to the airport, preliminary information indicated that six people were taken by ambulance to hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The bridge involved was at Gate E-10, according to the airport.

A jet bridge is the movable passageway between the terminal and the doorway of an aircraft, permitting passengers to board and deplane. It was not immediately known what caused the failure or how much of it was involved. It was also unknown whether passengers were using it at the time.