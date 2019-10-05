At least six people were injured Saturday when a small pedestrian bridge collapsed in Frederick County, Md., at the site of a wedding celebration, authorities said.

One of the injured was taken to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in serious condition, said Battalion Chief Dan Healy of the county fire department.

One was taken to a hospital in Hagerstown, Md., for a trauma evaluation. The four others were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The cable-and-wood bridge across a small stream on private property in the Jefferson area may have been overloaded, Healy said. It appeared, he said, that there may have been “too many people on it.” The drop from the bridge appeared to be about eight feet at most, he said.

According to Healy, initial calls, received about 3:45 p.m., told of people trapped beneath the bridge on Poffenberger Road, but firefighters found that all had been extricated by bystanders. Besides those taken to hospitals, Healy said, two other people were evaluated by EMS personnel.

He said he did not know at what point in the wedding celebration the collapse occurred.

