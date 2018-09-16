Six people were injured in a fiery collision between a car and motorcycle near Route 50 in Bowie on Sunday morning, police said.

Two adults were taken to a trauma center, and a child and three others were hospitalized after the crash Route 197/Collington Road, police said.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. and left the motorcycle in flames, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The child and three others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.