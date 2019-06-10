As many as six people were shot with a BB gun in separate incidents in the District Sunday night, D.C. police said, and authorities suspect that the same assailants may have been involved in all of the attacks.

One person hit was sitting in a car. Others were on foot, police said. None of the wounds appeared serious, according to a statement from the police.

At least nine attacks were reported — seven in Southeast and two in Northeast, police said.

According to police, at least three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, which had its side window destroyed while it was parked in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue SE, police said. Police could say only that the damage to the police car occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 9:48 p.m.

All of the other incidents occurred between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Police said they thought the same assailants were behind all the shootings, several of which involved only one attacker. Police released a photograph of what they said was a vehicle of interest in the incidents.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news