Six people were injured in a shooting early Thursday near the boardwalk in Virginia Beach, officials said.

None of the injuries was considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Four suspects initially were detained, then released after police determined they were not involved, Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce said. No arrests have been made, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding who fired the shots.

“The chaos of people running hindered the identification process,” Pierce said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Those who were injured included two adult women and two men who were visiting from out of town, Pierce said. The victims did not know each other, except for one couple, she added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.