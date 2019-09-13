Five people were shot and one was stabbed in four violent incidents within a brief period Friday night in the District, according to the police. Three teenagers were wounded in one of the incidents and a man was critically wounded in another..

A 14-year-old was shot in the chest and two other teens sustained gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Parkland Place just after 6 p.m., said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

They were taken to hospitals with wounds initially believed to be non-life threatening, Hickman said.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE, where authorities found a wounded man who was conscious and breathing, Hickman said.

Later in Northwest, a man was found unconscious and not breathing after a shooting at Georgia Avenue and Farragut Street about 8:30 p.m. Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Authorities were searching for a green, late model SUV that was last seen travelling southbound on Georgia Avenue.

About 8:45 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Atlantic Street SE where officers found a man who was stabbed, Hickman said. The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Nothing indicated immediately that any of the attacks were related.

