Five people were wounded and a man was killed in a spate of shootings in Southeast Washington over a three-hour span Thursday night into early Friday, according to D.C. police.

Two of the shootings occurred a short time apart outside the same residence in Congress Heights. Police said they were trying to determine if those were related.

No arrests were made in any of the incidents.

The first shooting occurred about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of C Street SE, in the Benning Ridge community. Police said a woman from Elkridge, Md., was in a driveway when she felt a “sudden burning sensation” to her left thigh.

A police report indicates she was struck by a bullet and treated at a hospital.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of 7th Street SE, about seven miles south in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, for a report that a man had been shot.

Police said they found Keonte Haynesworth, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Md., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital. Police released no other information about the shooting.

About 1:30 a.m., police responded to another shooting in front of a residence in the 3000 block of 4th Street SE, in Congress Heights.

Police said a woman had been shot in the left thigh and a man was wounded in the right arm. Police said in a report that the male victim was uncooperative with investigators. A police spokeswoman said that while the shooting was first reported about 1:30 a.m., it might have occurred as early as 11:10 p.m.

At 1:50 a.m., police said they returned to the same residence on 4th Street Southeast for a report of another shooting at that location. Police said two men were shot, though not seriously wounded.

Authorities said it appears the men were shot after the earlier shooting that injured the man and the woman.

