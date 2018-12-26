At least two shootings and six stabbings were reported on Christmas Day in the District., according to the police.

The day was bracketed by violent acts. A stabbing was reported, according to the police twitter feed, at six minutes after midnight on Christmas morning. The site was the 3400 block of 25th Street SE.

Just before the day ended, a shooting was reported at seven minutes before midnight on Christmas Day, according to the twitter feed.

Few details were available about the incidents. One incident occurred in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, shortly before 4 a..m. Two people were stabbed in that incident, which followed a dispute, the police said.

They said they expected both victims to survive.