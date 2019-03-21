A sixth man has been arrested in the MS-13 slaying of a 16-year-old who was stabbed more than 100 times before his body was set on fire, police said.

Jose Ortega Ayala, 26, of Greenbelt, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Jacson Chicas, Prince George’s County police said.

Ayala was among a group of six gang members who stabbed Chicas on March 8 in the basement of an MS-13 clique leader who lived in Landover Hills, police said. The group is accused of disciplining Chicas for reasons authorities have not publicly detailed.

After Chicas was killed, the clique leader ordered Ayala and four others to dump Chicas’s body and clean the crime scene, police and prosecutors said. A Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy later discovered Chicas’s body along the side of the road in Virginia.

The alleged leader of the clique, Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, was ordered held without bond pending trial Monday. At his bail review, prosecutors said Ordonez-Zometa is a citizen of El Salvador who reentered the United States illegally after being removed.

Ayala was arrested in Arlington and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s. Five others who police say were part of the clique that operates out of Virginia were earlier arrested and charged in addition to Ordonez-Zometa: Jonathan Castillo-Rivera, 20, of Annandale; Kevin Rodriguez-Flores, 18, and Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 25, both of no fixed address; and 16-year-old Christian Martinez-Ramirez of Falls Church, who was charged as an adult.

Read more:

MS-13 killings are down

‘A ticking time bomb’: MS-13 threatens a middle school, warn teachers, parents, students

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news