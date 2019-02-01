A fire broke out early Friday at a home in Potomac, Md., when temperatures were in the teens. No one was hurt. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

More than 60 firefighters battled a blaze early Friday in Montgomery County, as temperatures hovered in the teens.

The fire broke out just after midnight at a home in the 10100 block of Chapel Road in Potomac. Neighbors told firefighters the house was vacant.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire. Officials said the damage was “significant.”

Some roads in the area were closed as crews were on the scene.

There was also another fire Friday morning in Montgomery County.

A townhouse along Brick Haven Way in Germantown caught fire. Those who were inside got out safely, and there were no reports of injuries. Officials said in a Twitter message the cause may be related to “electrical service.”

Firefighters around the region have battled several blazes over the last few days as the area has been hit with bitter cold temperatures.

On Thursday, four separate fires in Maryland and two in Northern Virginia left one man dead and several others displaced or injured, including a 5-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries.

A fatal fire that happened in Glen Burnie, Md.,was believed to be accidental and contained to the basement, officials said.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials said investigators found that one smoke alarm was lying “upside down on top of the refrigerator in the kitchen” on the home’s main level. People who were in the home and on the first floor told fire investigators they “did not hear the alarm sound.”

Thursday’s fires happened on the coldest morning of the season, as temperatures dropped below zero in some spots around the region. Most of the fires are still under investigation.

In another one of the fires that was at a home along Emerald Drive in Germantown, Md., officials said, it was believed to be electrical in nature and there were several space heaters in the home at the time.

