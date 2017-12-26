An 11-year-old girl who was killed Friday night in southern Prince George’s County appears to have been accidentally shot by a young family member, police said.

Prince George’s County police said Tuesday that detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Officers responded to the home in the 15000 block of Saint Phillips Road about 9:55 p.m. Dec. 22, where they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. Emergency medical personnel and officers “attempted lifesaving measures,” but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or her family because the victim is a minor and no one has been criminally charged in her death, said Cpl. Tyler Hunter, a police spokesman. Police said there were adults in the home at the time.

Hunter said the handgun used in the shooting was legally owned by one of the adults who lived in the home, but he did not say which family member owned the gun or who lived in the home with the child.

Police will consult with the state’s attorney’s office about the case, Hunter said.