The daughter of a slain Virginia State Police trooper, now a police officer herself, calls for information in the unsolved case. (FBI video)

She was 2 years old when she was awakened by the struggle at her home in which her father, a Virginia state trooper, was stabbed repeatedly.

The father, Johnny Bowman, was fatally wounded in the attack. It occurred Aug. 19, 1984, after he answered a knock at the door of the family home in Manassas, Va. No one has ever been arrested.

But the trooper’s memory inspired his daughter , Nikki Bowman, to become a police officer, with the Manassas Police Department, the FBI said in a statement Monday. And the agency cited her special connection to the victim in the renewed appeal it issued for information that could close the case.

In the statement the FBI said that as a family member, Nikki Bowman is not part of the investigative team.

However, in a video posted along with the statement, said she was willing to continue “to advocate for the case,” and that she was grateful to all those who were continuing to purse it.

But, appearing in uniform on the video, she said the passing years have been hard.

“Thirty-four years is a long time,” she said. “And each year that passes, it gets a little more difficult.” Not knowing who she might encounter who could know something contributed to what she described as trust issues.

“I just want answers,” she said.

“This push for information is nationwide,” says First Sergeant Michael B. Elliott with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “With as much time that has passed, people have potentially moved to other parts of the country. If they have knowledge, I hope they will do the right thing and come forward.

The attack on Bowman “is the only unsolved killing of a Virginia State Trooper in the commonwealth’s history,” authorities said.

The FBI said its involvement was prompted by classification of the killing as a line-of-duty death.

It said it could support in a wide range of areas, including lab capabilities, evidence collection and behavioral analysis.

In its statement, the FBI said a $50,000 reward has been posted.