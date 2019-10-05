Lucas’s mother, Charlotte Lucas, had died Aug. 4, 2018, at the age of 51. Marquita Lucas’s body was found Aug. 17, the anniversary of her mother’s internment at Glenwood Cemetery in Northeast Washington.

Though Lucas’s family knew from the tattoo that the body was their loved one, they had to wait six weeks until dental records provided final confirmation on Monday. Services will be Oct. 19 at Hunt Funeral Home in Northwest Washington.

“She was very beautiful, a loving young lady who had her whole life ahead of her,” said Eugena Beard, a close family friend who Lucas and her siblings called their “aunt.” She said Lucas was in her final semester at nursing school, though she was not sure where Lucas was studying, and lived with relatives in Northwest Washington.

“In one moment, her whole life was snatched from her, unnecessarily,” said Beard, who spoke on behalf of the family.

D.C. police have classified the incident as domestic related, according to the offense report, but have not made an arrest. Authorities declined to elaborate on the investigation or what might have led to the killing.

Firefighters responding to a brush fire found Lucas’s body shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 17 along Mill Branch Road, near Bowie Town Center and just south of Route 50.

Authorities said they determined Lucas was killed earlier that day inside a single-family house in the 3700 block of Horner Place SE, near Congress Heights. They have not said how they came to that conclusion, or how Lucas died.

Beard said she did not know why Lucas was in Southeast Washington that day.

Lucas grew up on Euclid Street near Howard University and was the youngest of five children. When she was 12, her oldest brother, Robert Lucas, was fatally shot during an argument near the old Sursum Corda housing complex. He was 22. Police said the case remains unsolved.

The surviving siblings — 26-year-old twins and a 33-year-old sister — have taken Lucas’s death hard. Tina Lucas, now the eldest, “is beating herself up because she felt she should have been there to protect her,” Beard said. Two of the siblings could not be reached for comment, and Tina Lucas, who was with Beard during an interview, did not wish to speak.

Marquita Lucas attended elementary and middle school in the District, but for a time lived with relatives in Richmond, where she graduated high school. She moved back to the District and lived with her grandmother and other relatives on Euclid Street.

Beard said Lucas was to start a job at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant the Monday after her body was found, and she planned to work there while she finished nursing school.

Beard described Lucas as stubborn and opinionated, but also as fun-loving and even silly, spending time playing with nephews who ranged in age from 2 to 10, and posting selfies and other pictures on Snapchat and Instagram, adding funny faces and noses.

“She was always doing something to make her laugh,” Beard said, noting she last talked to Lucas a few weeks before she died, and helped her pay her cellphone bill. It was Beard who had taken Lucas to the dentist in 2018, the very visit from which police found records that confirmed her identity.

Beard is the director of a methadone clinic in Southeast Washington and runs a residential drug treatment center in Northwest Washington. She said that after Lucas’s name became public, her clients offered her hugs and condolences.

Beard has been counseling addicts for a quarter century but said the outpouring took her by surprise.

“They were like, ‘I saw you on the news. I’m so sorry. I didn’t know that was your niece,’ ” Beard said. “I got overwhelmed. Even though people have substance abuse issues, they’re people, and they have the same feelings and the same empathy and compassions as people who don’t use drugs.”

Beard said she never knew her clients would turn the tables and “help me get through the day.” She added, “God sends you help in the strangest of ways.”

