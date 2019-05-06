An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington on Saturday night . The shooting was one of at least four reported by police in about four hours.

The homicide occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, the police said.

The victim was identified as Saoun Coplins, of Northeast.

The gunfire began about 7:30 p.m. with a shooting in the 400 block of Riggs Road NE, according to a preliminary police account.

Two more shootings were reported around 11 p.m.

One was in Northeast, in the 4500 block of Douglas Street in the Kenilworth area, between the Aquatic Gardens and the Metro Orange Line tracks. The other, and the fourth of the night, was reported in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue SE, a street that includes new three-story rowhouses on one side and a large shopping center on the other.

All the shooting sites were relatively far apart, and nothing immediately indicated any connection amont them.

