(Prince George’s County police photo/A male victim was found fatally shot late Tuesday in a residential area of Prince George’s, the police said. They were searching for whoever fired and for a motive.)

A shooting Tuesday night in Prince George’s County left one victim dead, according to the county police.

The victim, described only as male, was found about 9:45 p.m. in the 8700 block of Binghampton Place in the Marlton area of the county. Gunshots had been reported there, according to the police.

The victim was found outdoors and was dead at the scene, the police said.

The site is southwest of Upper Marlboro, and in a residential area about a half mile east of Route 301.

Police said late Tuesday that they were trying to determine who fired the fatal shot and why.