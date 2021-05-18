A fatal shooting was under investigation late Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.

The victim was slain about 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the Langley Park area. No name was available, and he was described only as male.

Officers went to the scene after a shooting was reported and found the victim had been hit by gunfire in the upper body. He died at the scene, police said.