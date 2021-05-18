By Martin WeilMay 18, 2021 at 8:39 a.m. UTCA fatal shooting was under investigation late Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.The victim was slain about 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the Langley Park area. No name was available, and he was described only as male.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers went to the scene after a shooting was reported and found the victim had been hit by gunfire in the upper body. He died at the scene, police said. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.