A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

They said Devante Moody, 22, of Southeast, was found in the 4400 block of G Street SE.

He was discovered about 1:40 p.m. after a shooting was reported at the scene

The site is a residential street in the Benning Ridge area. It includes a number of detached single family homes. It was not clear if the victim was found indoors or outdoors.

Information was not available about a motive in the shooting.

Based on police statistics, the homicide was the 55th in the first four months of 2019. That marks an increase of about 30 per cent over the corresponding period of last year. However, if the current pace continued, the total number of homicide deaths would not substantially exceed the total for all of last year.

If homicides continued in the District at the current pace, the yearly total would be about 167, about seven more than last year’s 160. The increase would be about four per cent.

Such figures indicate that the rate of homicides increased in the last eight months of last year over the rate in the first four.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news