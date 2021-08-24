By Martin WeilToday at 9:27 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 9:27 p.m. EDTShareA small child was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, police said.The shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in the Landover area, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.Officers found the child after being called to the site to investigate a shooting, police said.The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.