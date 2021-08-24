A small child was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in the Landover area, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Officers found the child after being called to the site to investigate a shooting, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.