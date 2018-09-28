A 9-year-old girl suffered non life-threatening injuries when struck by a bullet amid gunfire Friday night in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police commander William Fitzgerald. (iStock/iStock)

A 9 year-old girl was hit by a bullet and wounded Friday night on a street in Northeast Washington, a D.C. police official said.

Commander William Fitzgerald said the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening. The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. at 16th and E Streets NE.

Fitzgerald described it as particularly distressing when a young girl gets shot while out playing in front of her house “like any little child” on a pleasant September night.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “Very upsetting.”

Police said they had found several shell casings near the shooting site, and indicated that they were looking for a dark-colored automobile in connection with the incident.

No information was available on what may have prompted the gunfire.

Fitzgerald resisted suggestions that the girl had been hit by a “stray bullet.” When “you shoot the gun,”he said, “it’s going to end somewhere.”

But he said he did not think the girl was the target of the shooting.

.

.