A single-engine plane made what police called an emergency landing into the water just off the beach at Ocean City, Md., Tuesday evening. No serious injury was reported.

The Ocean City police said the plane came down about 6:20 p.m. in shallow water near the beach and 21st Street.

The pilot and sole occupant was evaluated by paramedics and released, the police said.

Photographs posted online showed a high winged airplane at the edge of the sand, after apparently washing ashore.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the emergency landing.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news