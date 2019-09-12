A small plane crashed in Prince George’s County late Thursday morning, hitting a vehicle on U.S. 50 and injuring four people, authorities said.
Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady said at about 11:30 a.m. that personnel were responding to reports of a small aircraft down near Freeway Airport in Bowie. The small airport is adjacent to the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Four people were hurt in the incident, Brady said. Other information about the crash was not immediately available.
Three of four eastbound lanes were closed, while two westbound lanes also were closed as emergency crews worked at the scene. Delays on U.S. 50 extended for more than a mile in each direction.
Read more:
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news