

A small plane landed on U.S. 50 on Thursday in Prince George's County. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

A small plane crashed in Prince George’s County late Thursday morning, hitting a vehicle on U.S. 50 and injuring four people, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady said at about 11:30 a.m. that personnel were responding to reports of a small aircraft down near Freeway Airport in Bowie. The small airport is adjacent to the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Four people were hurt in the incident, Brady said. Other information about the crash was not immediately available.

Three of four eastbound lanes were closed, while two westbound lanes also were closed as emergency crews worked at the scene. Delays on U.S. 50 extended for more than a mile in each direction.

#Breaking: a small plane landing has clipped a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 in Bowie, just near the airport. pic.twitter.com/FVaAX5nK35 — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) September 12, 2019



The intersection of Church Road crossing U.S. 50, with Freeway Airport nearby, in Bowie, Md., in September 2005. (James M. Thresher/The Washington Post)

