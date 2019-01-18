Prince George’s County officials released the name of a man who was found dead after a fire last weekend at a church in Riverdale, Md.

Kingsley Isidore Duru’s body was found after firefighters battled a blaze at the Celestial Church of Christ on Roanoke Avenue in Riverdale at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said. Someone called 911 reporting smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Duru, 54, was associated with the church, fire officials said. A cause of death is still under investigation.

Investigators are also still working to determine the cause of the fire but said the smoke alarm inside the building was not working.