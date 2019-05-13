The appearance of smoke sent firefighters to a wedding reception at Strathmore on Sunday. (Montgomery County Fire Department photo)

When a certain amount of smoke, appeared Sunday at a wedding reception in Montgomery County, it led, according to an official account, to another unexpected appearance: firefighters.

Montgomery County firefighters showed up at the reception Sunday at the Strathmore Mansion on Rockville Pike, said fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

The firefighters investigated the smoke. They found, according to Piringer, a malfunctioning waffle maker.

There was, he said, “no fire emergency.” His closing comment? “Party on.”

Strathmore is a major musical venue in the Washington area, with arts and education programs. Its website said it is also available for private events.

