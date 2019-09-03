A fire broke out on Labor Day in an apartment in Southeast Washington, sending smoke billowing into the air that was visible for miles.
The fire broke out Monday afternoon in a four-story building in the 4900 block of A Street SE, according to the D.C. fire department.
No injuries were reported, and no cause was immediately provided.
The building is about four miles east of the U.S. Capitol, and photographs showed clouds of smoke visible from the Mall area.
