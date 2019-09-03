A fire broke out on Labor Day in an apartment in Southeast Washington, sending smoke billowing into the air that was visible for miles.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon in a four-story building in the 4900 block of A Street SE, according to the D.C. fire department.

No injuries were reported, and no cause was immediately provided.

The building is about four miles east of the U.S. Capitol, and photographs showed clouds of smoke visible from the Mall area.

#DCsBravest faced heavy fire conditions when they arrived at a 2 Alarm fire on Labor Day. Quick work strategically placing hose lines inside the structure led to a rapid knockdown of the flames, as shown in attached still photo taken shortly afterwards. pic.twitter.com/Ok5VweWyGH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 3, 2019

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news