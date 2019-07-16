An intense barn fire in Howard County, Md., sent a billowing cloud of smoke high into the air Monday afternoon, the county fire department said.

One person reported unknown injuries but refused treatment, and a firefighter was “evaluated for an injury,” the department said. According to the department, “a massive smoke plume was visible for miles into neighboring counties.”

The blaze was reported about 2:20 p.m. on Route 97 in the Glenwood area of the county. It destroyed a barn and a greenhouse, the fire department said.

The structures were unoccupied when firefighters arrived, and no chemicals or animals were inside, the department said. No cause was immediately known, and the incident was under investigation.

