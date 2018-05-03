Firefighters work to put out a fire on Beaumeadow Drive in Centreville. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

After a spate of fires in the region, officials said two in Fairfax County were caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

On Thursday, officials with the Fairfax County fire department said the fires on Wednesday at the Forest Glen senior residence in the 14400 block of Woodmere Court in Centreville and another at a bank in the Fair Lakes shopping center in Fairfax were caused by someone improperly disposing of smoking materials.

There were two other fires Wednesday in Centreville, including one in a neighborhood of townhouses in the 5800 block of Watermark Circle and one at a house in the 1400 block of Beaumeadow Drive.

Fire officials said they have no cause for the blaze in the townhouse community, which damaged 10 homes and led to the collapse of one. It was not known whether a cause had been determined for the house fire on Beaumeadow Drive.

Acting fire chief John Caussin credited several fire and police agencies. He said having several fires in a “compressed period and no loss of life was remarkable.”

[Firefighters battle three blazes in Prince George’s, Fairfax counties]

The fire at the bank was caused by smoking materials that had been discarded in mulch around an evergreen, Caussin said.

He said the fire at the bank and the senior residence were difficult to battle because Wednesday was considered a “red flag day” with dry weather, low humidity and prevailing winds.

At the seniors building, Caussin said, at least 75 apartments were evacuated when the fire started; some people self-evacuated. Some evacuees were in wheelchairs or needed assistance. Three residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Caussin said that the fire spread quickly, in part, because it got into the attic areas of the building. Caussin said the initial investigation found that the building did meet the latest fire codes.

In Maryland, there was also a fire Wednesday at a four-story condominium building being built in Greenbelt.