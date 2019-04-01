Hundreds of residents were displaced Monday from one of the Washington area’s tallest buildings after a smoky fire broke out in Fairfax County.

The fire started in an electrical transformer outside a 26-story condominium building in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive in the Baileys Crossroads area, the county fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

According to the department, the fire caused extensive damage to the building’s electrical system, leaving residents’ units without utilities.

At one point Monday, the fire department estimated that about 1,000 residents were displaced. County agencies and the Red Cross were helping them, the department said.

The department said the fire was outside the building, but smoke made its way inside.

The building and its neighbors are among the more prominent structures on the Washington-area skyline.

The fire was reported about 11 a.m. and sent a column of smoke rising many stories into the air.

