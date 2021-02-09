Two people in the home were able to safely escape, authorities said. One man who escaped was “evaluated but refused to be transported” to a hospital, according to Piringer.
Officials said it took about 50 firefighters to put out the blaze. The fire was under control just after 7 a.m.
A second fire broke out at a townhouse in the 9400 block of Royal Bonnett Terrace off Odendhal Avenue in Gaithersburg. Officials said two adults and a child were displaced. One person suffered a burn injury, and one person jumped to safety, according to Piringer.
The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the townhouse and was likely caused by a “mishap with a kerosene heater,” according to Piringer.
Officials said the smoke alarms at the townhouse were “outdated” and “did not function.”
The damage is estimated to be about $100,000.
Both fires remain under investigation, officials said.