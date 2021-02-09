Firefighters in Montgomery County dealt with two house fires early Tuesday, including one where two dogs were rescued, a large boa constrictor was kept safe in a cage and a search was underway for a missing cat.

One of the fires broke out in the basement of a single-family home on Woodstock Avenue just off Linden Lane, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County fire department.

Two people in the home were able to safely escape, authorities said. One man who escaped was “evaluated but refused to be transported” to a hospital, according to Piringer.

Officials said it took about 50 firefighters to put out the blaze. The fire was under control just after 7 a.m.

A second fire broke out at a townhouse in the 9400 block of Royal Bonnett Terrace off Odendhal Avenue in Gaithersburg. Officials said two adults and a child were displaced. One person suffered a burn injury, and one person jumped to safety, according to Piringer.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the townhouse and was likely caused by a “mishap with a kerosene heater,” according to Piringer.

Officials said the smoke alarms at the townhouse were “outdated” and “did not function.”

The damage is estimated to be about $100,000.

Both fires remain under investigation, officials said.