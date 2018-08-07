A snapping turtle was saved from the streets on Sunday in the Washington D.C. suburb of Laurel, Md. (Laurel, Md., police photo)

Under an auto in a suburb of Washington D.C. over the weekend a wild animal was spotted whose very name suggested the need to proceed with caution. It was a snapping turtle, and the name is suggestive of the power of the reptile’s jaws.

It was found Sunday in the 300 block of Prince George Street, in the city of Laurel, the Laurel police said. An officer was shown on the police Facebook site carefully holding the creature at arm’s length, suspending it by its tail.

That as much as anything about the entire incident provoked a bit of back-and-forth among a few of the numerous people who commented on the matter on the site.

“Next time please do not carry by the tail you can damage their vertebrae,” read one comment. That point of view was endorsed in another comment, which appeared to consider how the turtle might have viewed its treatment.

“I’m sure if someone carried me like that, I’d be aggressive too.” the comment said.” Not the way to handle a turtle..”

But strong proponents of the officer’s turtle-handling technique also chimed in.



A woman said she herself would have carried it just the same way.

“I always see others doing it that way,” she said, adding”I like my fingers” in a reference to the powerful chomp for which the turtle is known.

“Yeah, I’d carry the tail too!! “ said another woman. “As far away from that snapping beak as possible!!!”

Yet another comment seemed to combine praise for the police with an admonition on technique: “Never lift them by there tail and thanks for saving him.”

One comment offered an observation that appeared to take account of the circumstances:

“He only held it like that after retrieving it from under a parked car,” it said.

“ It was snapping like crazy.”

Anyway a statement from a police official police acknowledged the liveliness of the debate, but suggested that the matter is now closed.

“Oh boy.” it said.

“The turtle,” it added was doing fine, “ swimming in Rocky Gorge Reservoir at the moment.”

It also allowed that holding a turtle by its tail is not the preferable practice.

But, the official said, it prevented the turtle from getting hit by a car, or the need to “fill out paperwork explaining why” the officer was “missing a finger.”