Officers initially responded to the scene shortly after noon Tuesday for a pedestrian struck by a car. A preliminary investigation by detectives determined Setti-Camfiord intentionally jumped in front of the vehicle and reported to the driver he had stabbed someone in a nearby home, police said.
Officers entered the home and found Camfiord suffering from trauma to his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Setti-Camfiord was taken into custody and is being held without bail at the Fairfax County jail. He is not yet listed in court records, so it could not be determined if he has an attorney.