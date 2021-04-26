Bopp was the son of Charles Bopp who had retired as a major from the county sheriff’s office, the office said. The elder Bopp retired in August.
There was no indication that the younger man was targeted, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit burglary, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. Guerra is being held at the county jail with no bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
A second person is being sought, according to the sheriff’s office.
Remington is about 60 miles southwest of Washington.
Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.