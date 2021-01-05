In the first case, about 2:40 a.m. Monday, police were called to the home of Mary Ann Blackburn in the 22800 block of Frederick Road in Clarksburg. The caller said his brother “had just accidentally shot their mother” inside the house, detectives would later write in arrest records.

Officers found the woman, 56, with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to Suburban Hospital, where she died.

David Blackburn, her son, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

David Blackburn’s brother told police he was sleeping before hearing gunfire and that he saw his brother “standing by his mother holding a handgun,” detectives wrote. The brother said that Blackburn, 24, had recently moved into their mother’s home after losing his job in Texas.

Police found shell casings and bullet holes in the home “which would indicate that the shooting was not accidental,” detectives wrote.

“David Blackburn had recently been suffering from paranoia and had not slept since Jan. 1st,” investigators wrote in the arrest records. “He had also been self-medicating with different strains of marijuana.”

At a brief court hearing on Tuesday, Blackburn blurted several phrases while speaking over a video feed from the county jail in Clarksburg. The exact words were difficult to discern but referred to a possible life sentence in prison. District Court Judge John Moffett ordered Blackburn to remain in jail and undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“What has occurred is a horrible tragedy,” Blackburn’s attorney, Terry McGann, said after the hearing. “We are in the early stages of gathering information and determining exactly what happened. The Blackburn family loves and supports David fully.”

Within 15 hours of the Blackburn shooting, police were called about a man in an apartment who apparently was not breathing. The apartment — also along Frederick Road — is about four miles away in Germantown. Authorities said they found Russell Troy Huffman, 38, with upper-body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the apartment. No further details were released.

