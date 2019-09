All of the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Occoquan area were shut down Sunday night for investigation of a crash, the Virginia Highway Department said.

Authorities said the lanes were closed about 8 p.m. in Prince William County just south of Route 123.

Motorists were advised to use an alternate route.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news