By Jenna Portnoy
Jenna Portnoy
Reporter covering Virginia, Maryland and D.C. congressional delegations

D.C. police were investigating the death Sunday of Michael Hooker, 44, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

About 5:40 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of a stabbing and found Hooker unconscious. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police announced a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Read more:

