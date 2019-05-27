D.C. police were investigating the death Sunday of Michael Hooker, 44, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

About 5:40 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of a stabbing and found Hooker unconscious. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police announced a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

