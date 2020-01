D.C. police arrested a Southeast Washington man for the fatal stabbing of a 48-year-old man in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood Tuesday afternoon and said he was responsible for another knife attack earlier that day in downtown.

Authorities charged 51-year-old Joseph Melton with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Kevin Chamberlain, of no fixed address, police said in a statement. Officers found Chamberlain in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue NW about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, and medics took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.