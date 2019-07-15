D.C. police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday on a warrant for first-degree murder in the killing of a man who was found dead inside a Southeast Washington home in March, officials said.

Authorities charged Andre Dubose, 29, of Southeast with premeditated first-degree murder while armed in the killing of 37-year-old Ahmad Simms.

Investigators found Simms, also of Southeast, dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Q Street on March 17 about 5:20 a.m., after police were called for the report of an assault.

Simms was pronounced dead at the scene, and a police report said he had suffered what appeared to be “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Officials released no details about the arrest or what evidence led to the charge against Dubose.

