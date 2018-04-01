A D.C. man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington on Saturday night, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Congress Street SE, in the Congress Heights neighborhood shortly after 6:40 p.m. where they found Jamar Bowman, 28, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bowman was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not named a suspect.

Authorities offer up to $25,000 for tips or information resulting in an arrest and conviction in homicide cases in D.C. Individuals with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or text message tips to 50411.