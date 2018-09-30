A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 1600 block of U Street Southeast, D.C. police said Sunday.

Henry Isaacs, of Southeast, was pronounced dead after police responded to reports of gunshots around 9:20 p.m. and found him with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities posted a lookout for two men, about 40 and 50-years-old.

The District offers a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for any homicide in the city.